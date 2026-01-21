Babcock signs agreement with Indonesia for frigate licences

Babcock has secured the first agreement under the £4 billion ($5 billion) maritime partnership programme with Indonesia for the sale of two frigate licences. The licences are to be delivered over the coming months, according to a statement from the company.

A letter of intent outlining procurement aims for the programme was signed on January 21, 2026. This follows an initial agreement for the two licences, which build on an original export of two licences in 2021.

The announcement follows the initial launch of the first ship in the Merah Putih frigate class programme in Indonesia.