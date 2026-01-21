Babcock signs agreement with Indonesia for frigate licences

Babcock has secured the first agreement under the £4 billion ($5 billion) maritime partnership programme with Indonesia for the sale of two frigate licences. The licences are to be delivered over the coming months, according to a statement from the company.
A letter of intent outlining procurement aims for the programme was signed on January 21, 2026. This follows an initial agreement for the two licences, which build on an original export of two licences in 2021.
The announcement follows the initial launch of the first ship in the Merah Putih frigate class programme in Indonesia.
The letter of intent follows the partnership announced in November 2025 between the company and the Indonesian Government to develop maritime capability for the navy and the fishing industry.
Babcock CEO David Lockwood stated it is focused on advancing Indonesia’s defence and maritime capabilities, infrastructure, and supply chain. He added that this first work order signals the importance of the progress needed to deliver the Indonesian Government's maritime transformation plan.