Future Indonesian Navy frigate floated out

Indonesian state-owned shipbuilder PAL recently launched a new frigate ordered by the Indonesian Navy.
The future KRI Balaputradewa will be a variant of the Type 31 or Inspiration-class frigates that are being built for the UK Royal Navy by defence technology firm the Babcock International Group.
The frigate will comply with Lloyd's Register's naval rules and will be the largest surface warship to be built in Indonesia.
Upon completion, the vessel will have a length of 138.7 metres, a displacement of 5,700 tonnes, and a diesel propulsion system that will deliver speeds of up to 28 knots.
The frigate is the first in the two-strong Fregat Merah Putih ("red and white frigate") class, as the frigates will be known in Indonesian Navy service. Each vessel's armament will include anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles, a 57mm naval gun, two 40mm naval guns, and 12.7mm machine guns.
Each frigate will also be fitted with a combat management system.