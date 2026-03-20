Austal USA awards first module fabrication contract to Master Boat Builders

Austal USA has signed a contract with Master Boat Builders to fabricate modules for the US Navy Navajo-class towing, salvage, and rescue ship (T-ATS) program. This agreement follows a memorandum of understanding signed between the two firms in late 2025 to distribute production across the domestic shipbuilding industrial base.

Master Boat Builders is expected to provide specialized fabrication services for the vessels, which are designed for open-ocean towing and salvage operations according to an Austal statement.

By distributing module fabrication to a qualified yard on the Gulf Coast, the company aims to expand throughput and reduce schedule risks.