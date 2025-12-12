Australia approves doubled Hanwha stake in Austal with strict conditions

Australia said on Friday it would not oppose a proposal by South Korea's Hanwha to nearly double its stake in Australian shipbuilder Austal, but the deal will be constrained by strict conditions covering data access and security.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the decision to allow the South Korean conglomerate to lift its shareholding to 19.9 from 9.9 per cent would ensure greater protections for Austal and uphold Australia's strategic and sovereign interests in the company.

"It follows a thorough and robust process that took account of all the relevant economic, national security and other national interest issues," Chalmers said in a statement.