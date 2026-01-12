US Navy christens expeditionary fast transport Lansing

The US Navy formally named its newest Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport (EPF) in a ceremony in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday, January 10.

The future USNS Lansing is the first US Navy ship to be named in honour of Michigan’s capital city of Lansing. Construction of the EPF is ongoing at Austal USA's Mobile facilities.

Upon completion, the future Lansing will have a length of 337 feet (103 metres), a beam of 93.5 feet (28.5 metres), and a draught of 12.5 feet (3.83 metres). The vessel will also be capable of operating in shallow waterways and undertaking a wide range of activities including the high-speed transportation of troops, military vehicles such as main battle tanks, and equipment totalling 544 tonnes up to 1,200 nautical miles.