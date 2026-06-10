US Navy takes delivery of sixth John Lewis-class fleet oiler

The US Navy took delivery of USNS Sojourner Truth, its newest replenishment oiler, in a ceremony in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, June 9.
The ship is the sixth in the John Lewis-class of replenishment oilers built by San Diego-based General Dynamics NASSCO. She will be operated by the navy's Military Sealift Command to provide diesel fuel and lubricating oil as well as small quantities of fresh and frozen provisions, stores, and potable water to US Navy ships at sea.
The ship also has the capacity to carry up to 157,000 barrels of oil and jet fuel for aircraft, a significant dry cargo capacity, and aviation capability courtesy of a helicopter deck.
Sojourner Truth has a length of 746 feet (227 metres), a beam of 106 feet (32.4 metres), a maximum draught of 33.5 feet (10.2 metres), a displacement of 24,818 tons (22,515 tonnes) and a crew complement of 125 including 99 civilian mariners.
Two Fairbanks-Morse/MAN 12V48/60CR four-stroke diesel engines drive conventional propellers to deliver a speed of 20 knots and a range of over 6,140 nautical miles.
Sojourner Truth's delivery came just three days after sister ship USNS Thurgood Marshall was formally named in San Diego.