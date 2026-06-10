US Navy takes delivery of sixth John Lewis-class fleet oiler

The US Navy took delivery of USNS Sojourner Truth, its newest replenishment oiler, in a ceremony in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, June 9.

The ship is the sixth in the John Lewis-class of replenishment oilers built by San Diego-based General Dynamics NASSCO. She will be operated by the navy's Military Sealift Command to provide diesel fuel and lubricating oil as well as small quantities of fresh and frozen provisions, stores, and potable water to US Navy ships at sea.

The ship also has the capacity to carry up to 157,000 barrels of oil and jet fuel for aircraft, a significant dry cargo capacity, and aviation capability courtesy of a helicopter deck.