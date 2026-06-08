US Navy christens seventh John Lewis-class fleet oiler

The US Navy formally named its seventh John Lewis-class replenishment oiler in a ceremony in San Diego, California, on Saturday, June 6.

Built by General Dynamics NASSCO, the ship honours former US Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. Like her sisters, the vessel was designed to transfer fuel to the navy's operating carrier strike groups.

She will also have the ability to carry a load of 162,000 barrels of oil, maintain significant dry cargo capacity, aviation capability, and a speed of 20 knots.