US Navy christens seventh John Lewis-class fleet oiler

The US Navy formally named its seventh John Lewis-class replenishment oiler in a ceremony in San Diego, California, on Saturday, June 6.
Built by General Dynamics NASSCO, the ship honours former US Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. Like her sisters, the vessel was designed to transfer fuel to the navy's operating carrier strike groups.
She will also have the ability to carry a load of 162,000 barrels of oil, maintain significant dry cargo capacity, aviation capability, and a speed of 20 knots.
Thurgood Marshall has a length of 746 feet (227 metres), a beam of 106 feet (32.4 metres), a maximum draught of 33.5 feet (10.2 metres), a displacement of 24,818 tons (22,515 tonnes) and a crew complement of 125 including 99 civilian mariners. Two four-stroke diesel engines will drive conventional propellers to deliver a speed of 20 knots and a range of over 6,140 nautical miles.
The vessel will be operated by the US Navy's Military Sealift Command to provide diesel fuel and lubricating oil and small quantities of fresh and frozen provisions, stores, and potable water to US Navy ships at sea, as well as jet fuel for aircraft.