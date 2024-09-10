Keel laid for future US Navy fast transport Lansing
Shipbuilder Austal USA laid the keel of a future US Navy Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport (EPF) at its Mobile, Alabama facilities in a ceremony on Friday, September 6.
The EPF will be named USNS Lansing, making it the first US Navy ship to be named in honour of Michigan’s capital city of Lansing.
Upon completion, the future Lansing will have a length of 337 feet (103 metres), a beam of 93.5 feet (28.5 metres), and a draught of 12.5 feet (3.83 metres). The vessel will also be capable of operating in shallow waterways and undertaking a wide range of activities including the high-speed transportation of troops, military vehicles such as main battle tanks, and equipment totalling 544 tonnes up to 1,200 nautical miles.
Power will be provided by four MTU 20V8000 M71L diesel engines connected to ZF 60000NR2H gearboxes. This configuration will deliver a maximum speed of 43 knots, though operational sailings at full load will typically not exceed 35 knots.
The EPF will have a core crew complement of 21 personnel, with airline style seating for more than 312 embarked forces and fixed berthing for 146. The vessel will also be fitted with four mounts for Browning M2 12.7mm machine guns to provide limited self-defence capability against small surface and airborne threats.
The future Lansing will be built as a Flight II EPF capable of providing a Role 2E (enhanced) medical capability. This includes, among other capabilities, basic secondary health care built around primary surgery; intensive care unit; ward beds; and limited X-ray, laboratory and dental support.