VESSEL REVIEW | VOEA Late – Disaster response landing craft delivered to Tongan Maritime Force
The Australian Government has formally handed over a new landing craft to His Majesty’s Armed Forces, the armed forces of Tonga.
According to the Australian Department of Defence, VOEA Late is expected to enhance Tonga’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities, even in areas with minimal shore side infrastructure.
Multi-mission platform
The vessel is also intended to improve the nation’s ability to deter, detect, and disrupt illegal maritime activities in the region.
The landing craft has all-steel construction, an LOA of 30 metres (98 feet), a beam of eight metres (26 feet), a hull draught of only 1.3 metres (4.3 feet), a depth of 3.3 metres (11 feet), a crew of six, and a maximum cargo capacity of 60 tonnes.
Two Caterpillar C12 engines that each produce 339 kW (455 hp) at 2,100 rpm drive two fixed-pitch propellers to deliver a maximum speed of eight knots and a service speed of six knots.
Tank capacities are 25,232 litres (5,550 gallons), 1,200 litres (260 gallons) and 9,500 litres (2,100 gallons) for fuel, freshwater and sullage, respectively.
The Australian Government will provide a comprehensive package of through-life maintenance and sustainment for the vessel, as well as training for Tongan Maritime Force crewmembers.
Delivered under the Australian Government's regional security enhancement initiative
The landing craft was provided to Tonga as part of the Pacific Maritime Security Program, the Australian Government’s 30-year commitment to enhancing national and regional maritime security throughout the Pacific.
Construction of VOEA Late was completed in compliance with Lloyd’s Register class rules including the SSC and “mono cargo(A)” notations.