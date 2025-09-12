VOEA Late
VOEA LateHis Majesty's Armed Forces (Tonga)
Naval Auxiliary/Support

VESSEL REVIEW | VOEA Late – Disaster response landing craft delivered to Tongan Maritime Force

Published on

The Australian Government has formally handed over a new landing craft to His Majesty’s Armed Forces, the armed forces of Tonga.

According to the Australian Department of Defence, VOEA Late is expected to enhance Tonga’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities, even in areas with minimal shore side infrastructure.

Multi-mission platform

VOEA Late
VOEA LateAustralian Department of Defence

The vessel is also intended to improve the nation’s ability to deter, detect, and disrupt illegal maritime activities in the region.

The landing craft has all-steel construction, an LOA of 30 metres (98 feet), a beam of eight metres (26 feet), a hull draught of only 1.3 metres (4.3 feet), a depth of 3.3 metres (11 feet), a crew of six, and a maximum cargo capacity of 60 tonnes.

Two Caterpillar C12 engines that each produce 339 kW (455 hp) at 2,100 rpm drive two fixed-pitch propellers to deliver a maximum speed of eight knots and a service speed of six knots.

VOEA Late
VOEA LateAustralian Department of Defence

Tank capacities are 25,232 litres (5,550 gallons), 1,200 litres (260 gallons) and 9,500 litres (2,100 gallons) for fuel, freshwater and sullage, respectively.

The Australian Government will provide a comprehensive package of through-life maintenance and sustainment for the vessel, as well as training for Tongan Maritime Force crewmembers.

Delivered under the Australian Government's regional security enhancement initiative

The landing craft was provided to Tonga as part of the Pacific Maritime Security Program, the Australian Government’s 30-year commitment to enhancing national and regional maritime security throughout the Pacific.

Construction of VOEA Late was completed in compliance with Lloyd’s Register class rules including the SSC and “mono cargo(A)” notations.

VOEA Late
VOEA LateOffice of Brek Batley, Australian High Commissioner to Tonga
VOEA Late
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Landing craft
Classification: Lloyd's Register +100 A1 SSC Mono Cargo(A) G4
Flag: Tonga
Owner: Tongan Maritime Force
Hull construction material: Steel
Superstructure construction material: Steel
Deck construction material: Steel
Length overall: 30 metres (98 feet)
Length waterline: 22.3 metres (73.2 feet)
Beam: 8.0 metres (26 feet)
Draught: 1.3 metres (4.3 feet)
Depth: 3.3 metres (11 feet)
Capacity: 60 tonnes
Main engines: 2 x Caterpillar C12, each 339 kW (455 hp) at 2,100 rpm
Propulsion: 2 x fixed-pitch propellers
Maximum speed: 8.0 knots
Cruising speed: 6.0 knots
Fuel capacity: 25,232 litres (5,550 gallons)
Freshwater capacity: 1,200 litres (260 gallons)
Sewage capacity: 9,500 litres (2,100 gallons)
Crew: 6
Operational area: Tonga
Australia
Oceania
Australian Department of Defence
Lloyd's Register
Tonga
Tongan Maritime Force
VOEA Late
His Majesty's Armed Forces (Tonga)
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com