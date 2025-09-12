VESSEL REVIEW | VOEA Late – Disaster response landing craft delivered to Tongan Maritime Force

The vessel is also intended to improve the nation’s ability to deter, detect, and disrupt illegal maritime activities in the region.

The landing craft has all-steel construction, an LOA of 30 metres (98 feet), a beam of eight metres (26 feet), a hull draught of only 1.3 metres (4.3 feet), a depth of 3.3 metres (11 feet), a crew of six, and a maximum cargo capacity of 60 tonnes.

Two Caterpillar C12 engines that each produce 339 kW (455 hp) at 2,100 rpm drive two fixed-pitch propellers to deliver a maximum speed of eight knots and a service speed of six knots.