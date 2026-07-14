New Australian-designed stern landing vessel completes beach trials

A new stern landing vessel (SLV) designed by Australian naval architecture firm Seatransport has completed conducted beach landing trials earlier this month.
The 73-metre Matilda 1 performed beach landing and de-beaching manoeuvres on Dundee Beach southwest of Darwin, dropping her ramp on the shore and holding position. She then successfully de-beached and headed out to sea in under 60 seconds.
Seatransport said that this is the world’s first beach landing of an SLV optimised for military use, and that the landing and de-beaching also proved the SLV’s capability in challenging littoral environments where seabed conditions and large tidal flows impact accessibility for conventional bow ramp landing craft.
The activity was conducted with US Marine Corps personnel on board and observed by members of the Australian Defence Force.
A week prior, Matilda 1 successfully passed dry out berthing trials in the mangrove mudflats of Hudson Creek, an estuary waterway in Darwin.
Seatransport said that, during both the beach landing and dry out berthing activities, the SLV's tri-hull design protected the stern gear and prevented the hull suction effect that affects conventional flat-bottomed landing craft.
Matilda 1 will be operated under a three-year lease with the US Marine Corps, primarily within the Asia-Pacific.