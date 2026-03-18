VESSEL REVIEW | Matilda 1 – New stern landing vessel boasts long-distance navigation capability

An Australian-designed amphibious transport ship will soon commence operational sailings in support of the US Armed Forces.

The 73-metre (240-foot) stern landing vessel (SLV) Matilda 1 was designed by Queensland-based naval architecture firm Seatransport and built by Karimun Anugrah Sejati of Batam, Indonesia. She was built with a high bow and a wide stern ramp.

The SLV will shortly enter a three-year charter with the US military in support of operational objectives and to inform ongoing expeditionary requirements and concepts of operations. Seatransport said the US military lease is the first adoption of a true SLV design by any defence force worldwide.

Designed to withstand offshore conditions

The SLV will enable US forces to transport significantly larger loads over much longer ranges than is possible with current and emerging navy bow ramp landing craft, in this case up to 550 tonnes of cargo (actual beaching load) at a deadweight of 1,500 out to 4,000 nautical miles.