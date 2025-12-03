Master Boat Builders to put up government shipbuilding facility

Master Boat Builders of Coden, Alabama, has unveiled plans for the construction of a new defence and government shipbuilding facility.
The 20-acre (eight-hectare) site will be located across the bayou from the company's Coden shipyard and will be dedicated exclusively to government and defence programs.
This new yard is being designed with serial production and modular construction in mind, enabling the Master Boat Builders to build steel and aluminium vessels and fabricate complex modules for navy and coast guard programs, including the US Navy’s landing craft utility program through a recently announced strategic outsourcing agreement with Austal USA.
Under the outsourcing agreement, the companies will collaborate on current programs under contract to Austal USA as well as on future efforts, "enabling greater flexibility to meet evolving fleet requirements," according to Austal.
Master Boat Builders will partner with Thompson Engineering and RJ Baggett on design, engineering, and construction.
The site will also include expanded workforce training areas.