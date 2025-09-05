Austal USA, Master Boat Builders ink strategic outsourcing agreement
Austal USA and Master Boat Builders have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) establishing a strategic outsourcing partnership designed to expand US shipbuilding capacity by increasing the ability of regional shipyards to take on large, complex programs for the US Government.
Under the MOU, the companies will collaborate on current programs under contract to Austal USA as well as on future efforts, "enabling greater flexibility to meet evolving fleet requirements," according to Austal.
By distributing work across complementary facilities, Austal USA and Master Boat Builders aim to reduce bottlenecks, shorten production schedules, and create surge capacity for future demand.
The companies also intend to co-invest in workforce development initiatives.
“This partnership is about expanding the shipbuilding industrial base in Alabama and the Gulf Coast,” said Michelle Kruger, Austal USA President. “By aligning with Master Boat, we can scale production, reduce schedule risk, strengthen supply chains, and deliver for the US Government while investing in American skilled workers and suppliers.”
Garrett Rice, President of Master Boat Builders, said that through collaboration with Austal USA, Master Boat will, “add much-needed capacity and help get critical vessels delivered on time and on budget.”
Austal USA said that all activities conducted under the MOU will adhere to Austal USA’s specifications and US Government standards, including rigorous quality assurance, appropriate cybersecurity controls, export-compliance requirements, and applicable "buy American" provisions.
Initial pilot projects will be identified in the coming months, with phased implementation to follow.