Austal USA, Master Boat Builders ink strategic outsourcing agreement

Austal USA and Master Boat Builders have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) establishing a strategic outsourcing partnership designed to expand US shipbuilding capacity by increasing the ability of regional shipyards to take on large, complex programs for the US Government.

Under the MOU, the companies will collaborate on current programs under contract to Austal USA as well as on future efforts, "enabling greater flexibility to meet evolving fleet requirements," according to Austal.