Future US Navy Spearhead-class transport to honour Michigan's capital city

A future Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport (EPF) of the US Navy will be named USNS Lansing, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro confirmed on Monday, July 22. The EPF will be the first US Navy ship named in honour of Michigan’s capital city of Lansing.

Upon completion, the future Lansing will have a length of 337 feet (103 metres), a beam of 93.5 feet (28.5 metres), and a draught of 12.5 feet (3.83 metres). The vessel will also be capable of operating in shallow waterways and undertaking a wide range of activities including the high-speed transportation of troops, military vehicles such as main battle tanks, and equipment totalling 544 tonnes up to 1,200 nautical miles.