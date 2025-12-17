Indian Navy commissions new dive support vessel

The Indian Navy commissioned its newest dive support vessel (DSV) in a ceremony in Kochi on Tuesday, December 16.

Designated A20, the vessel is one of five that local shipbuilder Titagarh Rail Systems (TRSL) has been contracted to build for the Indian Navy.

In addition to being used for dive support, the vessels may also be employed for diver training in harbours and coastal waters, marine salvage, and repair/maintenance of other vessels.