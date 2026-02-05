French Navy's new dive support boat floated out

Aluminium was used for the vessel's construction due to its non-magnetic properties, as other hull materials such as steel would pose a greater risk of causing mines to detonate prematurely.

Two diesel engines that each produce 440 kW will deliver a maximum speed of 13 knots and a range of 250 nautical miles to allow the vessel to operate further offshore. Once the vessel reaches an area where there are suspected mines, it will switch to electric motors for low-speed navigation to allow it to remain on station for extended periods.

Merre said the launching of Petunia took place the day after her earlier sister Yucca was delivered to the French Navy.