French Navy's new dive support boat hits the water

Upon completion, Yucca will have a length of 26.5 metres, a beam of seven metres, a draught of 1.7 metres, and a displacement of 105 tonnes at full load. Accommodation will be available for a standard crew of six plus up to 30 divers.

Aluminium was used for the vessel's construction due to its non-magnetic properties, as other hull materials such as steel would pose a greater risk of causing mines to detonate prematurely.