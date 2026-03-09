Naval Auxiliary/Support

US Navy christens final expeditionary sea base

USNS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. at her christening ceremony in San Diego, March 7, 2026
USNS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. at her christening ceremony in San Diego, March 7, 2026Military Sealift Command
The US Navy christened its final expeditionary sea base (ESB) ship, the future USNS Hector A. Cafferata Jr., during a ceremony at General Dynamics NASSCO in San Diego on Saturday, March 7.

The ship is named in honour of US Marine Corps Private Hector A. Cafferata Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient recognised for his heroism at the Battle of Chosin during the Korean War.

The US Navy's ESBs are optimised to support a variety of maritime-based missions including: special operations forces support; airborne mine countermeasures; crisis response force sea basing; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and unmanned aviation systems support.

The ESBs each include a four spot V-22-sized flight deck, mission deck and hangar and are designed around four core capabilities: aviation facilities, berthing, equipment staging support, and command and control assets.

Upon completion, the future Hector A. Cafferata Jr. will have a length of 785 feet (239 metres) and a diesel-electric propulsion system that will deliver a service speed of 15 knots and a range of 9,500 nautical miles.

Some ESBs have been given the USS prefix instead of USNS to indicate that they have been commissioned as US Navy warships with all-navy crews. The navy said the re-designation allows for "greater mission flexibility" in accordance with international laws covering armed conflict.

