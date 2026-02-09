NATO to launch Arctic mission to boost surveillance assets

The mission was, "part of the Alliance's efforts to further enhance our deterrence and defence in the region, particularly in light of Russia's military activity and China's growing interest in the High North," a NATO official told Reuters in an email. The mission was expected to be operational soon, the official said.

NATO said last week it had begun planning for the mission, following talks in Davos between Trump and NATO boss Mark Rutte.

Officials said no final decision had been taken and military planners were still working on options. But NATO's Supreme Allied Commander, US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, said on Monday planning was in the "final stages".

Speaking on a visit to Luxembourg, Grynkewich said he would receive a briefing on planning for the mission from NATO's Joint Force Command in Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday. He told reporters that if the brief goes well, they might have something to announce later this week on how they are moving forward.

