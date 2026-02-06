Norway security service flags higher Russian espionage risk in Arctic

Russia is expected to step up spying in Norway this year, focusing increasingly on the country's Arctic mainland and the Svalbard archipelago, the Norwegian domestic security service PST said on Friday, also warning of sabotage risks.

Norway, an ally of Ukraine and Europe's top supplier of pipeline gas, has been increasingly concerned that Russian intelligence agencies could target its energy infrastructure, either physically or via cyberattacks.

"We expect Russian intelligence services to increase their activity in Norway in 2026, with a continued focus on military targets and allied exercises, Norway's support for Ukraine, and operations in the High North and the Arctic region," PST said in its annual threat assessment report. "The northernmost counties and Svalbard are of particular interest and therefore especially exposed to intelligence and influence activities," it added.