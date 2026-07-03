Lockheed Martin frontrunner for $3.5b acquisition of Ultra Maritime

Lockheed Martin is leading the race to acquire Ultra Maritime, owned by private-equity firm Advent International, in a deal that could value the naval defence business at about $3.5 billion, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks are ongoing, and a deal could be announced as early as next week, the report said, adding that several other bidders remain interested in Ultra Maritime as part of a competitive auction process.

Advent declined to comment, while Lockheed Martin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.