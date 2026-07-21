Joint Chinese and Russian drills draw sharp Japanese protest

Japan said on Tuesday it had lodged a protest with China about live-fire drills it says were conducted in its exclusive economic zone, an incident that could further strain relations between Asia's top two economies.

The drills, which also involved Russian vessels, were held some 180 kilometres (110 miles) southwest of what Tokyo calls Okinotori Island early on Sunday, Japan's military said in a statement.

China argues that the remote Okinotori is a rock rather than an island and therefore Japan is not entitled to claim the waters surrounding it as its EEZ. China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.