FEATURE | Chinese jets threaten Japanese aircraft during naval drills

Japan said on Sunday that Chinese fighter jets had aimed their radar at Japanese military aircraft in two "dangerous" incidents near Japan's Okinawa islands, an account Beijing disputed.

"These radar illuminations are a dangerous act that went beyond what is necessary for the safe flight of aircraft," Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters, adding that Japan had lodged a protest with China over Saturday's "extremely regrettable" incident.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Japan would respond "resolutely and calmly" to China's conduct in order to maintain regional peace and stability.

But a Chinese Navy spokesperson, Colonel Wang Xuemeng, claimed Japanese aircraft had repeatedly approached and disrupted the Chinese Navy as it was conducting previously announced carrier-based flight training east of the Miyako Strait.