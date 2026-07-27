Israeli commission sets hearings over naval vessel purchases with alleged "systemic failings"

A state fact-finding commission tasked with investigating the issues surrounding the Israeli Government's naval vessel purchases will hold a series of closed-door hearings in November and December of this year.

The five-member commission of inquiry led by former Israeli Supreme Court President Asher Grunis will hold 18 days of hearings wherein Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and four other senior officials will be permitted to challenge findings and question witnesses in connection with the purchase of naval vessels during Netanyahu's second stint as Prime Minister from 2009 to 2021.

The commission has argued that the government had not established clear policies and strategy and had ignored security requirements in deciding on the purchase of the vessels.