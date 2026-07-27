Israeli commission sets hearings over naval vessel purchases with alleged "systemic failings"

A state fact-finding commission tasked with investigating the issues surrounding the Israeli Government's naval vessel purchases will hold a series of closed-door hearings in November and December of this year.
The five-member commission of inquiry led by former Israeli Supreme Court President Asher Grunis will hold 18 days of hearings wherein Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and four other senior officials will be permitted to challenge findings and question witnesses in connection with the purchase of naval vessels during Netanyahu's second stint as Prime Minister from 2009 to 2021.
The commission has argued that the government had not established clear policies and strategy and had ignored security requirements in deciding on the purchase of the vessels.
The commission had earlier remarked that the manner in which defence materiel acquisition projects were conducted had, "endangered state security," and that the government under Netanyahu was guilty of "systemic failings" regarding the acquisitions.
Also under scrutiny is Netanyahu's apparent approval of the sale of naval vessels to Egypt by German defence shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (now TKMS). The latter had also constructed surface ships and submarines for the Israeli Navy.
The commission said that the sale of weapon systems by Israel's allies to third-party nations is "a sensitive strategic issue," and that the handling of the sales was conducted chaotically, as Netanyahu had reportedly bypassed senior government and military officials to fast-track the transactions.
The commission's members had issued written warnings in 2024 to five individuals whose interests may be negatively impacted by the findings of the then-ongoing probe.
The individuals to whom the warnings were addressed include Netanyahu, former Israeli Navy Chief Vice Admiral Ram Rothberg, former Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Ya’alon, former Director Yossi Cohen of civilian intelligence agency Mossad, and former National Security Council official Avner Simchoni.
These five individuals have until September 15 to present the commission with the names of witnesses whom they intend to question during the hearings.