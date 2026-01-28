Commission outlines Israeli Government's "systemic failings" in naval vessel purchases

An Israeli fact-finding commission has revealed that the Israeli Government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was guilty of "systemic failings" regarding the acquisition of new naval vessels.

The five-member state commission of inquiry led by former Israeli Supreme Court President Asher Grunis said that the government had not established clear policies and strategy and had ignored security requirements in deciding on the purchase of vessels for the Israeli Navy.

The commission remarked that the manner in which defence materiel acquisition projects were conducted had, "endangered state security."