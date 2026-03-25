Iran attacks prompt Cyprus to seek new UK military base talks

Cyprus has asked the UK to negotiate new security arrangements for Britain's military bases on the island following Iranian drone attacks earlier this month, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides raised the issue during a lengthy call with deeply unpopular British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday, the report said.

The Telegraph added that Christodoulides wants a renegotiation of security arrangements of the 1960 treaty, which established the sovereign bases of RAF Akrotiri and Dhekelia, when the Iran war ends. The report added that Cypriot demands will not include asking Britain to give up the bases.