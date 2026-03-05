European states move to secure Red Sea navigation, protect Cyprus

European powers said on Thursday they would work together to safeguard shipping in the Red Sea and send naval and other assets to protect Cyprus as the expanding US–Iran war entered its sixth day.

The conflict - which has widened beyond Persian Gulf states to the Mediterranean, where a drone strike hit a British air base on Cyprus on Monday, and as far afield as Asia - has convulsed global markets and sent oil and gas prices soaring.

Italy, Spain, France and the Netherlands will send naval assets to protect Cyprus in the coming days, Rome's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto told parliament.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with the prime ministers of Italy and Greece on Thursday and, "they all agreed to step up cooperation to safeguard shipping in the Red Sea and to coordinate the dispatch of military assets to Cyprus," a senior source said.