Hegseth tells sailors off Puerto Rico: this isn't training

"What you're doing right now - it's not training," Hegseth said aboard the USS Iwo Jima amphibious assault ship, in remarks shown in a video posted by the Pentagon on social media.

"This is the real-world exercise on behalf of the vital national interests of the United States of America to end the poisoning of the American people."

Trump has ordered the Department of Defense to rename itself the Department of War, a change that will require action by Congress. The new name would apply to Hegseth as well, altering his title to "Secretary of War".