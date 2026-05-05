Hegseth says Iran does not control Strait of Hormuz, ceasefire remains

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that the ceasefire with Iran was not over, even as the US and Iran exchanged fire in the Persian Gulf as they wrestled for control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Hegseth said the US had successfully secured a path through the critical waterway and that hundreds of commercial ships were lining up to pass through, as Washington seeks to break a chokehold Iran has asserted on the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began on February 28.

"We know the Iranians are embarrassed by this fact. They said they control the strait. They do not," Hegseth told a Pentagon news conference.