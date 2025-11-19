China to suspend imports of Japanese seafood amid diplomatic dispute

China notified Tokyo that it will ban all imports of Japanese seafood, Kyodo news agency and NHK reported on Wednesday, amid an escalating diplomatic dispute between Asia's top two economies.

Beijing earlier this year partially eased restrictions on Japanese seafood imports imposed in the wake of Tokyo's decision to release treated wastewater from its the crippled Fukushima power plant into the sea in 2023.

Before that ban, China accounted for more than a fifth of all Japan's seafood exports, according to official data.