COLUMN | When peace dividends become loss makers: the UK Royal Navy's decline over several years [Grey Power]

If the state of the world today tells us anything, it is that the lessons of history are real, and should never be ignored or forgotten. But what is so plainly obvious is that these same lessons have always been subverted by expediency, by one forgetful generation after another, just about as far back as the history books can reveal.

As the Middle East descends into chaos, the state of the UK Royal Navy has become something of a source of national embarrassment, with too few capable ships, too many languishing in dock, and recruitment crises afflicting both the fleet and its auxiliaries.

We got here not by accident, but by long, slow policies of retrenchment and neglect, by successive governments, all of which were happy to focus on more popular priorities other than national defence and to make capital out of the illusory profits of temporary peace.