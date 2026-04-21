China hints Philippine energy aid has military strings attached

China on Tuesday implied energy assistance for the Philippines could be tied to Manila holding military drills with the US and other allies, as its top newspaper showed Beijing's readiness to leverage its reserves in diplomatic disputes.

In an editorial headlined "The Philippines should create conditions for deepening cooperation," the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily accused the Philippines of "hypocrisy" for seeking the emergency supplies days before hosting annual drills involving more than 17,000 troops on a remote Philippine island near Taiwan.

China has the world's largest strategic oil inventories.

"These blatantly contradictory words and deeds expose the opportunistic nature of Philippine politicians," the commentary said, published under the pen name "Zhong Sheng," meaning "Voice of China", and commonly used to convey top officials' views on foreign policy.