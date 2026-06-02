China and US hold "candid" military safety talks in Hawaii, seek to reduce military miscalculations

China and the US held "candid and constructive" exchanges at a meeting in Hawaii on air and maritime safety last week, agreeing that improved communication could reduce miscalculations and enhance professionalism, the Chinese Navy said.

The May 28-29 meeting was attended by representatives from both sides' militaries, it said in a statement late on Monday.

A separate statement from the US Indo-Pacific Command said that it hosted representatives from the People's Liberation Army in Honolulu for discussions focused on reducing the risk of unsafe and unprofessional encounters.

The meeting follows a high-profile summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump last month and could ease concerns about a lack of communication after the absence of top Chinese military officials at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a regional defence forum, in Singapore over the weekend.