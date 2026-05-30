Hegseth sounds alarm over China's buildup, urges allies to boost defence spend

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth urged Asian allies on Saturday to ramp up military spending to counter China's growing power and prevent its dominance in the region, warning of "rightful alarm" over its rapid military buildup.

Hegseth, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia's premier forum for defence leaders, militaries and diplomats, said a stronger, more self-reliant network of allies is essential to deter aggression and preserve the balance of power.

"There is rightful alarm regarding China's historic military buildup and the expansion of its military activities in the region and beyond," he said.

"A Pacific dominated by any hegemon would unravel the regional balance of power," Hegseth said. "No state, including China, can impose its hegemony and hold the security or prosperity of our nation and our allies in question."