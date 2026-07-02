NATO source: Europeans have covered defence gaps left by US cuts

NATO is set to announce at next week's Ankara summit that its European members have filled almost all the gaps left by the United States in the alliance's defence plans, a NATO source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The main gap NATO is still struggling to plug is in strategic bombers, where the US has said it will make only one aircraft available instead of two, said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The US told its allies in May that it had decided to shrink the pool of military capabilities committed to the transatlantic alliance in a crisis, raising urgent questions as leaders prepare for a NATO summit in Ankara on July 7 to 8.