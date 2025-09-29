NATO deploys air-defence frigate to Baltic Sea after drone threats in Denmark

Copenhagen Airport, the Nordic region's busiest, closed for several hours late on Monday as several large drones were seen in its airspace. Five smaller Danish airports, both civilian and military, were also shut temporarily in the following days.

In response, NATO will, "conduct even more enhanced vigilance with new multi-domain assets in the Baltic Sea region", it said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

The alliance said the new assets included, "intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms and at least one air-defence frigate".