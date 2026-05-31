Japan rejects "new militarism", accuses China of rapidly arming

Japan's Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Sunday rejected accusations of "new militarism" by Tokyo and criticised China for rapidly expanding its military with little transparency, underscoring mounting tensions between the two countries.
China continues to increase its defence spending at a high level, Koizumi said at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, adding: "China's external approach and military activities are matters of serious concern for Japan and the international community at the same time."
Rebutting criticism that Japan was embracing new militarism, he said: "Think about it. There's a country that has a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and strategic bombers. Japan has neither of such weapons, and yet Japan is labelled 'new militarism'?"
Koizumi said Japan's record since World War Two "speaks for itself", citing its adherence to international law and commitment to the United Nations Charter, alongside efforts to uphold a, "free and open international order."
In May, China's foreign ministry called on Asia-Pacific countries to be vigilant and, "jointly resist the reckless actions of Japan's neo-militarism."
At the Singapore forum, Chinese delegate Major General Meng Xiangqing also criticised Japan.
"I deeply doubt whether a country that has not thoroughly eradicated the toxic legacy of militarism is qualified to talk extensively about defence cooperation on international occasions, and whether it can win the trust of the international community, especially the Asian countries it once invaded," he said.
Ties between Japan and China sank to their worst level in years after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi warned in November that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could draw a Japanese military response.
China claims Taiwan as its own territory, over the objections of Taipei's government.
Koizumi said he was "sad" he could not meet his Chinese counterpart at the dialogue, Asia's premier defence forum, but insisted Japan remains open to engagement. "We keep the door open," he said, reaffirming Japan's commitment to dialogue with China and other regional players to foster stability.
For the second year running, Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun has given the free-wheeling Singapore security meeting a miss, skipping opportunities to meet his counterparts.
Koizumi said Japan is "determined" to play a new role in defence equipment cooperation in the Asia-Pacific and aims to tangibly strengthen deterrence in the region.
"We seek a region that can stand against coercion. We seek a region that is not misled by falsehoods. We seek a region that is not influenced by pressure," he said.
In April, Tokyo unveiled its biggest overhaul of defence export rules in decades, scrapping restrictions on overseas arms sales and opening the way for exports of warships, missiles and other weapons.
(Reporting by Jun Yuan Yong; additional reporting by Claire Fu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Raju Gopalakrishnan)