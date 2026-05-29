Australia calls out China for sending only academics to defence forum, AUKUS partners tease big Saturday reveal

China's decision to send only academics to Asia's biggest defence forum is a missed opportunity at a moment when countries need more "strategic reassurance" from Beijing, Australia's defence minister said on Friday.

Speaking ahead of the three-day Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Australia's Richard Marles said the meeting was an "incredible opportunity" for defence ministers and policymakers from around the world to exchange ideas and develop relationships.

"We've seen China engage in the biggest conventional military build-up in the world since the end of the Second World War, and that has not happened with a strategic reassurance for other countries," Marles told Reuters in an interview.

Officials in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.