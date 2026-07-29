VIDEO | Tanker carying sulphuric acid suffers explosion off Norway

A tanker carrying sulphuric acid suffered an onboard explosion and a subsequent fire off the coast of Norway on Tuesday, July 28.

The incident on the Utkilen-owned Bergstraum occurred in the early afternoon (local time) of Tuesday while the ship was just south of the entrance to the Oslofjord.

Vessels from the Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue, the Norwegian Coast Guard, and partner agencies including those from Sweden deployed to the area to render assistance. Firefighters were brought to the scene via boat and helicopter.