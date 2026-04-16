VIDEO | Four people rescued from ice-trapped vessel in Alaska

The US Coast Guard rescued three adults and one child after their vessel became trapped on an ice floe approximately 10 miles (16 kilometres) west of Chefornak. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Arctic District command centre received a report of the stranded hunting party from the Alaska State Troopers at 16:24 on April 11.

The group had been on a subsistence seal hunting expedition and remained trapped on the ice for more than 24 hours before the rescue was coordinated.

While the party freed their 18-foot (five-metre) boat overnight, moving ice prevented them from reaching a shore party that had arrived from the village on snow machines.