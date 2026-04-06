VIDEO | Four people rescued from disabled yacht off New York in heavy seas

The US Coast Guard rescued four individuals from a disabled yacht on April 4 after the vessel drifted three miles (4.8 kilometres) southwest of Moriches Inlet, New York. The 42-foot (12.8-metre) boat was caught in heavy weather with seas exceeding 12 feet (3.7 metres).
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound received an emergency report at 17:45 regarding the Proudfoot, which was beset by deteriorating conditions. Local police and responders were unable to provide assistance due to the hazardous environment, the Coast Guard reported.
While an initial boat crew from Coast Guard Station Shinnecock was deployed, the unit returned to the station after the sea state degraded further. An MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod arrived at 20:30 to facilitate the rescue.
All four passengers, including two males and two females, were hoisted from the yacht and transported to Gabreski Airport by 21:42 No injuries were reported among the survivors, who were met by emergency medical services upon their arrival.
The Proudfoot subsequently washed ashore on April 5 at Democrat Point, Fire Island, where local police and the New York DEC confirmed the vessel remained intact.
The USCG said there is currently no risk of pollution, and the owner has contracted a commercial salvage firm to recover the boat once conditions improve.