VIDEO | Four people rescued from disabled yacht off New York in heavy seas

The US Coast Guard rescued four individuals from a disabled yacht on April 4 after the vessel drifted three miles (4.8 kilometres) southwest of Moriches Inlet, New York. The 42-foot (12.8-metre) boat was caught in heavy weather with seas exceeding 12 feet (3.7 metres).

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound received an emergency report at 17:45 regarding the Proudfoot, which was beset by deteriorating conditions. Local police and responders were unable to provide assistance due to the hazardous environment, the Coast Guard reported.

While an initial boat crew from Coast Guard Station Shinnecock was deployed, the unit returned to the station after the sea state degraded further. An MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod arrived at 20:30 to facilitate the rescue.