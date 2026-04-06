VIDEO | Five people rescued from grounded fishing vessel in Alaska

The US Coast Guard rescued five people from a grounded fishing vessel on the northern shoreline of Umnak Island. No injuries were reported after the Ocean Bay began taking on water on April 2.

At approximately 04:45, watchstanders in Juneau received a distress call from the crew who reported the vessel was aground. Following the report, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and an HC-130 Hercules airplane were dispatched from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak.

The government agency also diverted the Waesche and issued an information broadcast to notify nearby mariners of the situation.