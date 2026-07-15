VIDEO | 23 rescued from sinking cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz

Twenty-three seafarers were rescued from a cargo vessel as it gradually sank in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, July 14, Iran's Fars state-owned news outlet has reported.

The Saint Kitts-registered bulk carrier Luni was in an anchorage in the northern portion of the strait just off the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas when she suffered water ingress on Tuesday.

The ship's 23-strong crew, all of whom have been identified as foreign nationals, were evacuated from the ship, which subsequently split in half and has become partially submerged.