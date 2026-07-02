Vehicle in the water triggers Corpus Christi ship channel closure

The Corpus Christi ship channel in southern Texas was closed on Wednesday after a vehicle entered the waterway, the US Coast Guard said after halting traffic through the key route for American energy shipments.

A man accidentally drove into the water between 05:30 (11:30 GMT) and 06:00, while doing doughnuts on the beach, Port Aransas South Jetty posted on social media, citing police who were planning to remove a pickup truck.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there was no movement of tankers carrying crude oil, refined petroleum products, or liquefied natural gas through the channel, according to LSEG ship tracking data.