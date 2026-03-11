US Coast Guard responds to barge fire in Delaware Bay

The US Coast Guard and partner agencies are responding to a scrap metal barge fire that occurred in the Delaware Bay on March 10.

The vessel is being moved to a location approximately two miles (3.2 kilometres) off Maurice River Cove, New Jersey, to clear the main shipping channel and facilitate continued firefighting operations.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay were first alerted at 08:20 by the tug Douglas J, which reported that its tow was ablaze. Following the notification, authorities established a safety zone and issued a broadcast notice to mariners to mitigate risks to port traffic.