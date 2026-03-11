US Coast Guard responds to barge fire in Delaware Bay

The US Coast Guard and partner agencies are responding to a scrap metal barge fire that occurred in the Delaware Bay on March 10.
The vessel is being moved to a location approximately two miles (3.2 kilometres) off Maurice River Cove, New Jersey, to clear the main shipping channel and facilitate continued firefighting operations.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay were first alerted at 08:20 by the tug Douglas J, which reported that its tow was ablaze. Following the notification, authorities established a safety zone and issued a broadcast notice to mariners to mitigate risks to port traffic.
Responders from Coast Guard Station Philadelphia, Coast Guard Station Cape May, and Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City were deployed to the scene. Multiple fire departments are currently using fireboats to combat the flames, according to the coast guard.
The maritime agency confirmed that the barge was transporting scrap metal at the time of the incident. No injuries have been reported amongst the crew or responders, and the specific cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Several agencies have committed assets to the operation, including the Wilmington Fire Department, Delaware City Fire Department, and the Philadelphia Fire Department. The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management and Delaware Emergency Management are also involved in the coordinated effort.