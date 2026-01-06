US Coast Guard rescues three divers off Palm Beach after boat separation

A US Coast Guard (USCG) boat crew from Station Lake Worth Inlet rescued three scuba divers on January 4, 2026, after they became separated from their vessel near Palm Beach, Florida.
The divers were located approximately one mile (1.6 kilometres) east of the coast and were transported ashore in stable condition.
Watchstanders at the US Coast Guard Southeast District received a notification from a satellite emergency notification device (SEND) at 16:09.
The signal prompted an immediate launch of rescue assets from Station Lake Worth Inlet and the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.
The rescue crew located the three missing divers at approximately 17:00.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Vallery Massey stated that the divers' use of proper emergency equipment was instrumental in allowing crews to pinpoint their location quickly after they lost sight of their boat.
Following the incident, the USCG issued safety recommendations for recreational divers, emphasizing the importance of carrying emergency transmitters.
Officials also advised divers to conduct thorough equipment checks, follow dive table parameters to manage decompression, and ensure they dive with a partner or qualified guide.