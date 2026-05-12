US Coast Guard, partners respond to fire on gas platform off California

The US Coast Guard and agency partners responded to a fire on board a non-operational natural gas platform off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, on Monday, May 11.
Responders and platform personnel reported that the fire was extinguished at 11:40 local time.
At 06:30, a fire ignited on board Platform Habitat when personnel were conducting decommissioning operations.
The coast guard said there are currently no indications of oil being released from the platform into the water and no current impacts to wildlife or to the public.
An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident.
Platform Habitat, a non-oil producing platform, is located approximately eight miles (13 kilometres) southwest of Santa Barbara. The platform produces natural gas and is in the process of being decommissioned.
Agencies involved in the response effort include: Coast Guard Southwest District; Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach; Coast Guard Station Channel Islands; Ventura County Fire Department; Ventura City Fire Department; Santa Barbara County Fire Department; Santa Barbara City Fire Department; the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement; and Marine Spill Response Corporation.