US Coast Guard conducts investigation into fishing vessel fatality

The US Coast Guard is conducting a marine casualty investigation following the death of a crewmember aboard the fishing vessel Aleutian Lady.

According to the agency, the incident occurred in the vicinity of Dutch Harbor in Alaska.

At 17:05 on February 25, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Arctic District Command Center in Juneau received a report that Todd Meadows had fallen overboard. The vessel was located approximately 170 miles (273.6 kilometres) north of Dutch Harbor when the emergency occurred.

He was recovered by the crew approximately ten minutes later, although the individual was found to be unresponsive.

It was later confirmed by the Coast Guard that first aid and attempts to resuscitate the crewmember were unsuccessful.