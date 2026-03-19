US Coast Guard begins probe into fatal confined space incident near Ketchikan, Alaska

The US Coast Guard has begun investigating a fatal confined space incident that occurred aboard the freight barge Waynehoe approximately 25 miles (40 kilometres) northwest of Ketchikan, Alaska, on Sunday, March 15.

Of the four crewmembers involved in the incident, two are deceased. The other two crewmembers are reported to be in stable condition.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska command center in Juneau received a mayday call at 09:14 local time on Sunday that the crew of the tug Chukchi Sea lost contact with four crewmembers inside a confined space aboard the barge Waynehoe, which was moored near Skowl Arm, approximately 25 miles northwest of Ketchikan.