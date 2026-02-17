UKMTO says Gulf of Aden encounter limited to warning shots

A UK maritime agency said that an incident involving a vessel and small boats around 70 nautical miles (130 kilometres) southwest of Yemen's port of Aden on Tuesday had been downgraded to "suspicious activity" as only warning shots were fired.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations had earlier said it received a report of an exchange of small-arms fire after a vessel was approached and hailed by a white skiff with five people on board.

In an update, it said it had been made aware that only warning shots were fired and no weapons were directed at either vessel. Two additional skiffs were also reported in the vicinity, and authorities were investigating, according to UKMTO, which advised vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.